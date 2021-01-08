EXERCISE has been a saving grace for many of us stuck inside during the pandemic.

With the country having entered a third national lockdown, popping out and getting the heart pumping will again become an important part of coping with everyday life.

As per the latest guidelines, you are allowed to exercise outdoors with one other person outside your household, although this should be limited to once a day and performed locally.

So we'd like to know what you're doing to keep fit, especially if you've set yourself a special challenge.

Are you planning a RED (Run Every Day) January, are you setting yourself a goal in terms of mileage or are you planning to brighten up your day with a walk or bike ride?

Alternatively, with gyms remaining closed, perhaps you're turning to home workouts once again.

Whatever you're doing, we'd love to know so we can share your stories and pictures with our readers. Maybe you can help inspire others.

Send your photos and some information to matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk or attach some details below.