SO many aspects of everyday life are on hold.

Schools are closed and most of us are being encouraged to work from home, where possible.

However, one area where life continues at a fun, frantic pace is in nurseries.

Our little ones are still having great fun, learning, being creative and bonding in their safe, secure and happy environments.

We'd love to celebrate that fact by sharing pictures of them with our readers.

Do you work in a nursery or playgroup and, if so, are you able to share any photos?

Can you tell us what the children have been up to?

Or are you a parent, whose little one came home with a special painting or creation today?

Please give names and ages of children, where possible, and send your pictures to matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk

Alternatively, attach some details below.