SCHOOL teachers will now be responsible for determining the futures of their students after the Government opted to pull the plug on this year’s exams.

A-Level and GCSE tests scheduled to take place this summer were as good as cancelled after Prime Minister Boris Johnson placed the country in its third lockdown.

The decision left many working within the education sector - as well as concerned students - yet again facing uncertainty questioning how grades would be awarded and university placements allocated.

Yesterday Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said it will be schools to decide what grades students get.

Speaking in the House of Commons, where the cancellation of A-Levels, GCSEs, and Year 6 SATS was officially confirmed, Mr Williamson said: “We’re going to put our trust in teachers rather than algorithms.

“The last thing any Education Secretary wants to do is announce schools will close, and this is not a decision the Government ever wanted to take.”

Neil Gallagher, executive headteacher at Clacton County High School, believes cancelling exams it is the only way to ensure all students are graded fairly.

He said: “It is crucial no student is disadvantaged as a consequence of the disruption to their education caused by the pandemic.

“This is a difficult time for all students, particularly those in exam years, and I would encourage them all to fully engage with their remote learning officer.

“I consider running public exams is untenable and welcome the decision.”

Teresa Dent’s daughter is an A-Level student at the Colchester Sixth Form College.

She said: “There is no right answer here and it is so difficult.

“My daughter worries she could be downgraded by any type of assessment and is concerned about her future. But her view is it is right for teachers to assess the grades.”

Last year, exam results were based on predicted grades submitted by schools to exam boards, which then took into consideration data from previous years before the overall results were finalised.

Downing Street also introduced a triple lock system enabling students left unhappy with their grades to instead pick their highest grade from either estimated grades, previous mocks or exams which were set to be laid on in the autumn.