TODAY’S dose of nostalgia is another respectful nod to our leading landlords and landladies.
With the help of Trevor Johnson, we’ve managed to assemble a selection of pictures of former Camra (Campaign for Real Ale) winners.
They range from 2001 to more recent years, when prizes up for grabs included pub of the year and best beer at north Essex’s hugely-popular Beer Festivals.
* Recognise any of these award-winning landlords and landladies from the 90s and 2000s?
The spotlight falls on pubs including Colchester’s former Stockwell Arms, the British Grenadier, Victoria Inn, the New Inn and the Live and Let Live.
Other award-winners among the prizes include the Alma, in Copford, and the Black Buoy, in Wivenhoe.
Do you recognise any of the publicans proudly receiving their awards?
* Colchester's lost watering holes - our nostalgic pub crawl continues.