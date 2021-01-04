IT'S the time of year when people resolve to make changes in their lives.

Plans are made to be healthier, happier and help others.

One of the most common is usually to get fitter and people have already been walking and cycling more during lockdown.

More people have become dog owners and those already with dogs have probably walked them more than ever.

Bike sales also went through the roof.

Other resolutions could include eating less meat, drinking less alcohol, learning a new skill or reducing your reliance on digital technology.

Have you made a resolution for 2021?

If so, we'd love to hear from you so we can share your hopes and goals with our readers. You may even inspire others.

Drop us a line below and, if you have a picture to share, feel free to attach it.