A COLCHESTER author is already planning his next book after his latest release about the “underrated” Essex coast flew off the shelves and sold out.

Mark Russell, 52, embarked on ten separate walks before jotting down his experiences for his paperback The Longest Path – Walking the Essex Coast.

The book, which includes stunning photos, acts as a documentation of one continuous walk along the full length of the Essex coastline.

First stocked in Red Lion Books, in the High Street, it quickly became the must-have piece of literature to enjoy over the Christmas period and is now a best-seller.

More than 150 copies of Mr Russell’s third offering have already been sold, which follows the release of previous efforts Climb Every Mountain and Walking The Stour – an Essex River.

Following the success of his December release, the writer is already planning a fourth book, which will detail a walk along the Essex bank of the River Thames to London.

The Longest Path – Walking the Essex Coast will be available again in early January at Red Lion Books and online at redlionbooks.co.uk.