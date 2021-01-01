LITTLE Emilia Estcourt has a middle name that will always remind her of her special Christmas arrival.

The newborn was delivered at Colchester General Hospital in the early hours of Christmas Day morning, weighing 8lb 7oz.

She was the first baby born in the hospital this Christmas Day.

And to celebrate her festive birthday, and given they were convinced she would arrive the previous day, proud parents Naomi O'Leary and Jack Estcourt have given Emilia the middle name Eve.

"My due date was December 18," said Miss O'Leary, who lives in Clacton.

"My waters broke on the evening of December 23 but Emilia held on before arriving at 1.40am on the 25th.

"Her middle name is Eve because we were convinced she would be born on Christmas Eve.

"We're overjoyed because this is our first baby."

Miss O'Leary, 29, was full of praise for the midwives at Colchester General Hospital.

"They were absolutely amazing, given the current circumstances, and made it feel very Christmassy, giving Emilia a knitted Christmas hat.

"They even had a present for both her and myself and told us she was the first Christmas Day baby born at Colchester."

Miss O'Leary is a primary school teacher while partner Mr Estcourt, 28, is an electrician.