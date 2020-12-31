A SCHOOL boss has said the Government’s plan to reopen primary schools but not secondary schools “makes no sense.”

Liz Bartholomew is the headteacher at the Mayflower Primary School, in Dovercourt, which will welcome students back next week.

Secondary schools have been instructed to exercise a delayed reopening, in addition to primary schools in the hardest hit areas.

But she has questioned why the advice differs.

She said: “One of my main concerns, apart from the health concerns, is this puts us in a completely impossible situation.

“We now have parents contacting us, having watched the announcements, saying they don’t want to send their children to school.

“We totally empathise with why they want to keep children at home, it’s the safest and sensible thing to do. But as a school we are expected to say they should be attending, when deep down we know they shouldn’t.

“Despite all the actions we take at school to stay safe, we are still mixing up to 30 households daily, which the Government tells us not to do.

“It makes no sense and we are so disappointed with the announcement.”