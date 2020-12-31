EVERYONE loves a bargain.
From cut-price clothing to toys, household goods and other discounted delights, for many there’s nothing better than mooching around shops looking to snap up something special.
In normal circumstances, there’s no better time than the Boxing Day and New Year sales.
Town centres throng and cash registers ring as bargain-hunting shoppers descend in the hope of sniffing out a post-Christmas treat, for a fraction of its original price. In many instances, people queue outside long before shops even open so they get first dibs on the coveted goods inside.
Things are very different this year, for obvious reasons.
However, we’ve dipped into our photo archive to bring you these shopping spree pictures from yesteryear. Can you spot yourself among the crowds?