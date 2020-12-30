A QUAINT and family-run breakfast and lunch spot has won the Gazette’s Takeaway of the Year competition following a public vote.

Grandma Lilly’s Tearooms, in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, was founded and opened in 1996 by original owners Janet and Roy Dittman.

Since then, it has proved a popular destination for regulars and visitors alike looking to enjoy homemade meals, roast dinners, hearty pies, and afternoon teas.

It has now been crowned as our readers’ favourite takeaway restaurant, despite only offering a takeaway service since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Janet and Roy’s daughter, Samantha Dittman, said: “I joined the business in April to help my parents through lockdown as the risk of losing the business was looming.

“It was apparent after lockdown had started we had to find a way of maintaining the business.

“I felt there was a need to lift the local community and our customers’ situation with most of them either in self-isolation or living alone.

“So, to be nominated was an achievement but to have won only after eight months of takeaways is amazing.

“We appreciate and thank you for all the support in this difficult year, we are honoured to have received so many votes for our little family-run tea rooms.”

Throughout the pandemic Samantha, alongside her parents, sister Victoria, and hardworking employees Michelle and Jack helped keep the community fed.

They also enlisted the assistance of two delivery drivers so their tasty meals could be dropped off at directly at people’s homes.

Samantha believes this dedication to their customers and ability to address their worries is a key reason why they won the Gazette’s Takeaway of the Year award.

“It has been a difficult time, so we started to introduce our afternoon tea boxes as a little treat to lift people’s moods and we think it did just that,” added Samantha.

“Our meals are home prepared, homemade, and all freshly cooked and we listen to our customers’ needs and concerns - a listening ear is always good.

“Together we cook, clean, deliver and are all hands-on deck, but with the help of our employees, our drivers, and my sister the takeaway service would not have been be possible.”

To find out more about facebook.com/grandmalillystearooms.