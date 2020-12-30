ARE you celebrating the safe arrival of a Christmas baby?

Maybe you welcomed a little one into the world during this monumental year, bringing some much-needed cheer to your lives during a challenging 2020.

We asked for your pictures and Gazette reader Laura Little sent us this beautiful photo of daughter Lily Jean.

Little Lily was born at Colchester General Hospital on October 25, weighing 9lb 7oz.

Laura said: “Lily was my fourth baby and I found it so hard this time around.

“I felt so alone because of the pandemic. I was scared but, for the sake of my baby, I knew I had to be strong.

“I’m so glad I had amazing midwives and doctors at Colchester General Hospital.

“I also had family support at the end of a phone and my support bubble helping back home.

“Eight weeks on, we’re very happy and I want to congratulate all the mums having a new arrival this month and during recent months.”

We were also delighted to hear from Gemma Cresswell, who sent us a picture of little Olivia Cassidy Smith, born on December 18 at Colchester General Hospital.

* Are you celebrating the birth of a little one?

If so, we’d love to see your pictures.

Attach them below or email matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk, telling us your baby’s full name and when and where he or she was born.