A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a crash with a van in Essex, police said tonight.
Emergency crews were alerted shortly after 4.20pm today to the collision on the A120 near Bracks Lane, Coggeshall.
The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, sadly died at the scene.
The van driver, a 31-year-old man from Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and dangerous driving.
He remains in custody for questioning.
A police spokesman said: "We’d like to thank members of the public who stopped to assist the motorcyclist before emergency services arrived.
"A section of the road remains closed while forensic examination work is carried out and the scene is cleared."
Witnesses and any drivers who were in the area and have dash cam footage are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk
You can also go to https://www.essex.police.uk where you can use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Alternatively, you can call 101.
Please quote incident 800 of 24 December when contacting us.
