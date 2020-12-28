by JOHN HYLAND

THE Runners and Riders clash is a staple part of Colchester's sporting programme at Christmas.

The muddy showdown is a highlight for both competitors and spectators and takes place in Friday Woods, on Boxing Day morning.

Hardy runners and cyclists normally go for glory in pursuit of the coveted Markham Cup but this year, sadly, the event has been cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions.

It's a real blow for a unique competition that first took place on February 17, 1930, starting at The Britannia pub, in Berechurch Road.

This was the local athletic club's headquarters at the time.

The course was over six miles and first and second positions went to the Kettle brothers.

The starter of the race was Fred Leveridge - father of late county champion walker Bill Leverage.

After the Second World War, the event was reintroduced and, for the first time, held on Boxing Day, in 1948.

This time it started from the now-demolished Bucks Horns Hotel, in Greenstead.

In the 1950s, the event took place on the field at the back of the old Military Hospital but, in the latter part of the decade, it moved to its present home in Friday Woods.

Since then, scores of runners and cyclists have participated in fierce but friendly rivalry for the Markham Cup, which was presented to the winning team each year.

Originally the silverware was donated for the Colchester Open ten-mile road race in 1947 but it was later donated to the Runners v Cyclists instead.

Though there is keen rivalry for individual and team honours, the vast majority of those taking part do so more to enjoy the festive occasion and to test themselves against the elements after a large Christmas meal.

Finishing, to many, is victory in itself – an added Christmas bonus.

Over the last 40 years, records show there has been a number of superb individual performances which stand out.

Those who have won the event over three times include, for the cyclists, Ivan Burch (seven times), Ben Patton (four) and Stuart Chatting (three).

Young Cameron Hurst, meanwhile, has won the event the last four years.

For the runners, Andy Girling has won four times, Peter Chillingworth, Roger Woodley and Robert Malseed three times and Lionel Keightley twice.

For the ladies, Danielle Tatum, Ruth Eddy and Grace Greenhalgh have tasted victory on four occasions and Margaret Deasy three.

For the cyclists, Sarah Thomas won the race twice.

The late Neil Pears held the record for competing in the event for over 50 years.