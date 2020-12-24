WILL you be digging out your favourite festive jumper this Christmas?
If so, can you top this spectacular, super-festive creation?
The picture was sent to us by Gazette reader Kim Ambrose.
She said: "My sister and I decided to make each other a jumper.
"There were 80 battery-operated lights in hers and the snowman's carrots had squeakers in on mine!"
If you've got a festive jumper that you love and will be donning this Christmas, make sure you drop us a line and share a picture below.
We hope to print the best ones in a fun festive feature next week.