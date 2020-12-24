FOR many, Colchester United’s Boxing Day fixture is a fundamental, staple part of the Christmas schedule.

After a day of gluttony, it’s a chance to get some much-needed air and enjoy what’s usually an eye-catching derby fixture, watched by a bumper, expectant crowd.

The U’s have had many memorable matches down the years but it’s not just about what happens on the pitch that matters at Christmas.

In recent years, players have generously given up their time to deliver presents to youngsters on the children’s ward at Colchester General Hospital.

And back at the turn of the millennium, the Gazette’s U’s reporter, Francis Ponder, managed to get the management and players to don pantomime outfits and Santa hats.

Year after year, he used his powers of persuasion to get a picture that brought our back pages to life, spreading some festive cheer to the club’s loyal supporters.

As these pictures testify, the U’s staff were all game for a laugh and magnificent sports, including then player-manager Ian Atkins, record appearance-maker Micky Cook, former boss Steve Wignall and popular defender Joe Dunne, who went on to manage the club between 2012 and 214. You may also spot former midfielder David Gregory, who is now media manager.