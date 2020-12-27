The new food hygiene ratings for establishments across Colchester have been published by the Food Standards Agency.
Listed below are some of the latest findings of council inspectors, made publicly available.
Thousands of premises across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency.
These grades are based on the findings of local authority inspectors, who work all-year round.
The hygiene standards found at the time of inspection are then rated on a scale from zero to five.
Five is top of the scale, meaning the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with regulations.
Zero is at the bottom of the scale, meaning urgent improvement is necessary.
In terms of the latest findings, these premises all have five ratings:
Bespoke Cakes of Colchester
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - Good
Colchester Emergency Night Shelter
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester United FC Training Ground, Florence Park, Grange Road, Tiptree
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - Good
Second Steps Day Nursery (Colchester), Shrub End Road
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - Good
Colchester Hospital University NHS Foundation Trust, Turner Road
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester Royal Grammar School, Lexden Road
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester Academy, Hawthorn Avenue
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester Kawasaki Ltd, Commerce Way
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Banana Moon Colchester, St Helens Lane
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester Golf Club, Braiswick
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - Good
Colchester Indoor Bowls Club, Fitzgilbert Road
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - Good
Colchester Spice (other catering premises), Barrack Street
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - Good
Colchester Spice (takeaway/sandwich shop), Barrack Street
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - Good
Little Legs Nursery Colchester Limited
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Holiday Inn Express Colchester, Birchwood Road
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Playgolf Colchester, Bakers Lane
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - Good
Colchester Food Co-op, Church Walk
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - Good
Colchester Foodbank, North Station Road
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester United Football Club (kiosks), United Way
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester United Football Club (main kitchen), United Way
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester County High School, Norman Way
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Sunhill Early Learning Colchester, Apprentice Drive
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester Mobile Catering, Ipswich Road
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Aramark Ltd @ Colchester Institute, Sheepen Road
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - Good
Bid Fresh Trading As Direct Seafoods Colchester, Severalls Industrial Park
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester Sixth Form College, North Hill
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Unique Bakes Colchester
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - Good
Colchester Leisure World, Cowdray Avenue
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - Good
Budgens of Colchester, Drury Road
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester High School, Wellesley Road
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - High
Go Bananas Colchester, Mason Road
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Colchester Castles, St Johns Orthodox Church, Military Road
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - High
Foodbank Colchester, Moorside
Food Hygiene and Safety - Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - High
Sweets of Colchester
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - Good