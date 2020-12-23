IN the Gazette (December 15) and on previous evenings there has been a lot of debate with respect to the need to provide cycle lanes in Colchester.
I have no problem with there being a provision for cyclists but you do have to ask questions if the need is always correctly turned into safe planning for pedestrians.
The photograph above is of the new roundabout at Harwich Road.
So is this the right balance?
Ian Fazakerley
Wesley Avenue, Colchester
