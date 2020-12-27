FEW subjects have proved more controversial in north Essex over recent years than garden communities.

Colchester, Tendring, Braintree and Essex councils’ plans to build 43,000 new homes in three huge new towns across the area, perhaps not unsurprisingly, never really had residents behind them.

But while planning inspector Roger Clews said two of the new towns were unviable, he has effectively given the third, on the Tendring/Colchester border, the go-ahead.

It will eventually bring 9,000 homes to land near the University of Essex and change the face of north Essex forever.

Whatever your opinion on the new town plans, there is no doubt this is a completely different breed of housing development.

It means thousand of new homes in one place, rather than scattered across the area, with promises, at least, of the necessary infrastructure being in place too.

And despite residents’ concerns and campaigners’ protestations it appears one is coming to north Essex.

The now defunct North Essex Garden Communities Limited has been replaced by the Tendring/Colchester Borders Garden Community Member Group, which has launched a new engagement and consultation strategy for the proposals.

It will help create a development plan document for the new town, setting out a vision for what it could look like.

Three of the main men behind the group - Colchester Council’s business boss David King, Tendring Council deputy leader Carlo Guglielmi and Tony Ball, Essex County Council’s economic development chief - say they’re determined not to repeat mistakes made in the past.

Mr King said: “We have to put our hands up and say NEGC was not done as well as it could have been.

“It damaged trust, there is no question about that, and we are aware of the need to repair that trust starting now.

“Our plan is to start early and build trust through constructive engagement.”

Mr Ball said: “NEGC did a lot of good work but they had three garden communities to deal with.

“It was the right way to do things at the time. The difference this time is the impact is much more focused.

“The opportunity for people to have their say is great and that is a firm commitment from all of us.

“We want people to help us make this the best possible development.

“We are not going to bring everyone with us, those in local government know you are never going to be able to do that, but this is an exciting project to be a part of.”

The engagement strategy will attempt to make what is a complex project as simple as possible.

The group is hoping to avoid planning jargon and talk in plain English throughout the process.

Rather than “dumbing down”, they’ve set out the plans as part of a commitment to reaching a wider section of the community this time round.

As many people are invited to get involved as possible, with a focus around trying to involve young people and shifting consultation events from inside village halls to online equivalents, in part because of Covid-19, but also to increase engagement.

Mr Guglielmi said this time the engagement strategy was unrecognisable from before.

He said: “The very first thing we have agreed is to put in place this communication strategy and with NEGC we never produced anything similar to what we have done now.

“From the first meeting we were 100 per cent clear we would engage with stakeholders throughout.

“We have a list of 100 which will only grow over time. We want to be as open and transparent as we can.”

Of course, consultation has been taking place on the garden community plans for the past three years.

Some residents still raised concerns about being ignored during the process.

Despite the massive opposition to the Colchester/Tendring new town, from the Wivenhoe community for example, it is still set to go ahead.

But the group insists residents have, and will be listened to, and say there really is a blank canvas in terms of the vision for the 9,000 home new town.

Mr King said: “The biggest example of the consultation being real has been shown by only one garden community reaching this stage.

“Where we have got to now reflects an intense period of debate.”

Mr Guglielmi added: “The project has probably received the most scrutiny you can think of to this point.

“This engagement plan will not be just a tick box exercise.”

The strategy will see the group gather ideas and feedback from residents and businesses across north Essex.

Taking a thematic approach, these will then be used to develop the vision, as well as the garden community policies in future.

The development plan document will take at least two years to complete, before it is examined by the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Mr King said: “This is the beginning of a long process. We know we can create something beautiful and designed around sustainable principles.

“But we can only do that with the help of the people who will eventually live there and the people who live in the surrounding area.”

Mr Ball added: “People who aren’t even born yet may see the benefits of this.

“This isn’t just about housing, it is about creating a place. It is about schools and community facilities and the jobs which go with a new town.

“We have a chance to create something really amazing and we’re all committed to working towards that.”

To find out more about the engagement and consultation and strategy, visit tcbgardencommunity.co.uk.