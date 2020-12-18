AN off-duty Essex Police officer has died following a serious road crash, it was disclosed tonight.

The officer was riding a motorbike on the A414 at Writtle at around 1.55pm yesterday when the motorbike was involved in a collision with a lorry.

A spokesman for the force said they were saddened to report the death of the officer, who has not been named, following the crash yesterday (Thursday, December 17).

The spokesman added: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. At this stage, we will not be naming the officer and would ask anyone commenting to respect the privacy of his loved ones."

No-one has been arrested in connection with the crash.

Police need anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage to contact them urgently.

If you have any information please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 572 of 17 December or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.