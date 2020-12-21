MANY of us have a favourite Christmas present. One that sticks in our mind and brings back special childhood memories.

Perhaps it was something you dearly wanted and, full of anticipation, scribbled on your list for Father Christmas.

Or maybe it was a gift that came as a real surprise and has stayed with you ever since.

We asked our readers to tell us about their best-ever childhood present and here are some more of your responses:

Gary Scott: “My wife says it’s the electronic battleships game I bought her this year. It was a surprise present. She wanted it in the 80s as a young girl but got a different one. So I found one, in its original box, and got it for her.”

Natalia Carro Dawson: “My first green bike, my keyboard and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skateboard.”

Louise Bradshaw: “Fuzzy Felt and the Jack Straws game.”

Enya Taylor: “A Polly Pocket. I always wanted a dolls head to play with the hair, which I ended up getting at 16 in College for Hairdressing.”

Maxiene Cartwright: “My Sindy house or Tiny Tears doll.”

Mick Tucker: “Subbuteo and my Evel Knievel stunt bike toy.”

Robert Arbon: “My adopted mum and dad.”

Michelle Needham: “Girl’s World. It had hair you could style and I loved it.”

Jennifer Grotier: “A tape player and Abba tape.”

Joanne Cann: “My Cinzia Shopper folding bicycle and later a Sinclair Spectrum 48k computer.”

Zoe Ellen Giller: “A Slinky that lit up. Hours of fun, especially tripping people up on the stairs.” Naomi Coke Kokolski: “My personal cassette player with Dr Hook’s Greatest Hits.”

Sarah Foley: “A dolls’ house that I still have, made by my dad.”

Karen Judith Connors: “A Tressy doll. You used a key in the back to make her hair shorter.”

Graham Woolgar: “My Teddy Ruxpin. I’ve still got it.”

Hayley Partridge: “My Tiny Tears doll or Keepers.”

Sharon Napolitano: “My Tomy Turbo and the board game I Vant to Bite Your Finger.”

Sarah Richards: “Tippy Tumbles.” Jill Sparling: “Dollies and a pram.”

Amy Coverdale: “A Nintendo Game Boy Classic.”

Daniel Longland: “It was never about presents for me. My grandad would take me shooting on Boxing Day. I had to wait until I was 12 but it was the best present I could have had and the one I waited the longest for. We always went fishing and he took me to work with him. I had an amazing childhood. Presents were bit insignificant.”