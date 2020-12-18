GAZETTE reader Joel Wilkins had a nice surprise when he saw last Monday's spread on north Essex's links to Coronation Street.
One of our pictures was of actress Violet Carson, who played legendary battleaxe Ena Sharples.
Violet visited Colchester to attend a fete at the former Severalls Hospital in the 1960s.
Joel dropped us a line and said: "I was really pleased to see your article.
"My nanna, Dorothy Burke, was head nurse at Severalls at the time of her visit and, as an avid Coronation Street fan, she was so delighted to welcome her.
"I knew I had a photo somewhere and here it is. She is standing next to Violet, on her right-hand side."