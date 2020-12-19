COULD you live without your smart phone and Netflix?
If so, TV company Five Mile Films are hoping to hear from you.
The company is working on a brand new TV series next year, which is set to be screened on a major UK channel.
Those who are interested in a simpler life are being invited to apply.
Filming will take place over a number of months next year in rural Britain.
The idea behind the series is about saying goodbye to smartphones, Zoom calls, social media, Amazon, all the distractions and pressures of normal life, to go and live a simpler life.
Participants will experience the Good Life fantasy and find out whether in fact, less is more.
People of all ages are invited to apply including couples, families and single people.
If you want to find out more, email simplelife@fivemilefilms.co.uk.