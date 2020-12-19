NEW food hygiene ratings for establishments across Colchester have been published by the Food Standards Agency.

Listed below are some of the latest findings of council inspectors, made publicly available.

Thousands of premises across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency.

These grades are based on the findings of local authority inspectors, who work all-year round.

The hygiene standards found at the time of inspection are then rated on a scale from zero to five.

Five is top of the scale, meaning the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with regulations.

Zero is at the bottom of the scale, meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

In terms of the latest findings, these premises all have five ratings:

Bespoke Cakes of Colchester

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - Good

Colchester Emergency Night Shelter

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester United FC Training Ground, Florence Park, Grange Road, Tiptree

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - Good

Second Steps Day Nursery (Colchester), Shrub End Road

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - Good

Colchester Hospital University NHS Foundation Trust, Turner Road

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester Royal Grammar School, Lexden Road

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester Academy, Hawthorn Avenue

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester Kawasaki Ltd, Commerce Way

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Banana Moon Colchester, St Helens Lane

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester Golf Club, Braiswick

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - Good

Colchester Indoor Bowls Club, Fitzgilbert Road

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - Good

Colchester Spice (other catering premises), Barrack Street

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - Good

Colchester Spice (takeaway/sandwich shop), Barrack Street

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - Good

Little Legs Nursery Colchester Limited

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Holiday Inn Express Colchester, Birchwood Road

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Playgolf Colchester, Bakers Lane

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - Good

Colchester Food Co-op, Church Walk

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - Good

Colchester Foodbank, North Station Road

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester United Football Club (kiosks), United Way

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester United Football Club (main kitchen), United Way

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester County High School, Norman Way

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Sunhill Early Learning Colchester, Apprentice Drive

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester Mobile Catering, Ipswich Road

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Aramark Ltd @ Colchester Institute, Sheepen Road

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - Good

Bid Fresh Trading As Direct Seafoods Colchester, Severalls Industrial Park

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester Sixth Form College, North Hill

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Unique Bakes Colchester

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - Good

Colchester Leisure World, Cowdray Avenue

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - Good

Budgens of Colchester, Drury Road

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester High School, Wellesley Road

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - High

Go Bananas Colchester, Mason Road

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Colchester Castles, St Johns Orthodox Church, Military Road

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - High

Foodbank Colchester, Moorside

Food Hygiene and Safety - Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - High

Sweets of Colchester

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - Good