HERE are the death notices published in the Colchester Gazette this week:

BRIAN DILLON: Dillon Brian Passed away peacefully 5th December 2020, aged 71 years. Devoted Husband of Pattie. Adored Dad of Kelly. Will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A private cremation will take place due to Government Restrictions. Donations may be sent payable to British Heart Foundation c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 8RT. Tel: 01206 761800.

SYLVIA TEASIE KEEBLE: Keeble Sylvia Teasie Formerly of The Commons. Peacefully on 28th November 2020 at St Fillans Care Home, aged 88 years. Much loved Wife of Geoff. Funeral service 10.15am on Monday 4th January 2021 at Colchester Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, made payable to East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o East of England Co-Op Funeral Services, 98 The Commons, Prettygate Road, Colchester CO3 4NW or via the Tribute Page at www.sylviakeeble.muchloved.com.

PATRICIA GLORIA (PAT) BAKER NÉE MANN: Baker Patricia Gloria (Pat) née Mann 1934 - 2020 Cherished Wife of the late Don. Mum of Christine, Brenda (Mendy) and Mark, Grandma and Great Grandma. Died peacefully in her sleep on 24 November. Rest in Peace. Regrettably, due to COVID regulations the funeral will be by invitation only. Family flowers only, donations, if desired for Dementia UK may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT. Tel: 01206 760049.

EDWARD JOSEPH 'EDDIE' NEWLAND: Newland Edward Joseph 'Eddie' Passed away peacefully at home on 30th November 2020, aged 79 years. Will be sadly missed by Daughter Jackie, Sons Tony and Paul and Partner Barbara. A private funeral has been arranged. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for St Helena Hospice can be made at https://memorygiving.com/ edwardjosephnewland or may be sent c/o Eustace King & Birkin Funeral Services Ltd, 87a Church Road, Tiptree CO5 0HB.

BRIAN RODNEY KEMP: Kemp Brian Rodney Passed away peacefully at Colchester General Hospital on 2nd December 2020, aged 84. Beloved Husband of Ann. Proud and loving Father of Stephen, Trevor and Philip, and Father-in-Law to Gillian, Gayatri and Pernilla. Loving Grandfather of Ruby, Max and Matilda. Former Manager at Barclays Bank, Dovercourt. In accordance with current restrictions, there will be a private funeral. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, may be made to The British Heart Foundation c/o Harwich & Dovercourt Independent Funeral Service, 8 Oakley Road, Harwich CO12 4QR.

PETER RICHARD WILSON: Wilson Peter Richard (03.01.41 - 26.11.20) Beloved Husband of Pam, Father and Grandfather, died peacefully at home surrounded by family. Forever in our hearts. Funeral Service to be held at Colchester Crematorium, on Tuesday 22nd December 2020 at 2:45 p.m. Restricted numbers apply. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Peter to St Helena Hospice or Colchester Natural History Society may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049.

JOY ELIZABETH HAYNES: Haynes Joy Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on 3rd December. Aged 81 years. A much loved Mum and Nanna who will be greatly missed. Funeral Service to be held at All Saints Church, Shrub End on Wednesday 23rd December at 11.00am followed by committal in Colchester Cemetery. Family flowers only, but donations for St Helena Hospice can be made on line at www.eastofengland.coop/funerals/ muchloved or sent c/o East of England Co-op Funerals, 89 Wimpole Road, CO1 2DB.

GEOFFREY TUCKWELL: Tuckwell Geoffrey Aged 73. Passed away peacefully on the 26th November at home with his family. Geoff will be greatly missed by wife, Norma, children Martin, Natalie, Louise and Victoria, granddaughters Mairead, Courtney and Sophie, sisters Lynette and Elizabeth as well as other family and friends. Private funeral will take place on 21st December. Any donations to Alzheimer's society or Warm and Toasty club.

KEN (KENNETH) LEECH: Leech Ken (Kenneth) Sadly passed away at Blackbrook House, Dedham on Friday 4th December 2020, aged 89 years. Will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A special thank you to all the staff at Blackbrook House who looked after Ken with such care and kindness. Funeral Service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Tuesday 29th December 2020 at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired to Alzheimer's Society c/o Co-op Funeral Services, Century House, Station Road, Manningtree CO11 1AA.

ANNIE MARIA CHAPMAN (NÉE RICKETTS): Chapman Annie Maria (née Ricketts) Passed away at home on 2nd December 2020. Much loved and devoted Mother to Jeanette and Graham and Son-in-Law Anthony. Proud and dearly loved Nanny of Rosie and Grace. A loving sister and a dear friend. Sadly missed but now reunited with Brian. Funeral service to be held at Wimpole Road Methodist Church, Colchester on Wednesday 30th December at 2pm. Regrettably due to current regulations this will be by invitation. Family flowers only but donations can be made to Essex Air Ambulance via www.anniechapman.muchloved.com or sent to East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB.

NANCY WOODING: Nancy Wooding of East Bergholt Slipped away peacefully on 9th December following several years of illness. Dearly beloved Mother of David and Lorraine, treasured Mother-in-Law to Karen and Andrew, a much loved Grandmother to Nina (and Christopher), Zoe (and Ryan), Phil and Hannah and Great-Grandmother to Millie, Alfie and Elena. Your love and support knew no bounds, your strength was inspirational and you had a great zest for life. We are heartbroken but you and your memory will live forever in our hearts.

JILL HALL (HERBERT): Hall Jill (Herbert) Died peacefully at home in Norwich surrounded by love, after a long and at times difficult illness. Should you wish to commemorate Jill please make a donation to Alzheimer's Society via Allcock Family Funeral Services, Falcon House, 96a City Road, Norwich, NR1 2HD or donate online at www.allcockfunerals.co.uk.

JOHN NORMAN: Norman John On 2nd December peacefully in hospital, John of Frinton-on-Sea aged 75 years. Much loved Husband of Kate, loving Father to Jeremy, Alex and Lucy and dear twin Brother to David. Due to the present restrictions there will be a private family funeral on Tuesday 22nd December at Weeley Crematorium on 11:45am. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of John may be sent to SSAFA c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate.

JOHN EDWARD POYNTZ: Poyntz John Edward Sadly passed away 28th November 2020. Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad. Sorely missed. Private family funeral will be held on Tuesday 22nd December at Colchester Crematorium at 10.15am. Family Flowers Only, please. Donations, if desired, made payable to Motor Neurone Disease and Children with Cancer UK, may be sent via www.hunnaball.co.uk or C/O Janet C. Davies Lady Funeral Directors of Kelvedon, 233 High Street, Kelvedon, Essex CO5 9JD. 01376 573 691.

WILLIAM 'BILL' KETTLE: Kettle William 'Bill' Suddenly but peacefully 9th December 2020 aged 89 years. Much loved Dad of Trevor. Proud Grandad, Great Grandad and Great Great Grandad. Reunited with his late Wife Joan and Daughter Julie. Due to Government Restrictions a Private Cremation to take place. Donations in Memory of Bill may be sent payable to MacMillan Cancer Support c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800.

CHRISTOPHER HOGG: Hogg Christopher With sadness we inform the sudden and unexpected passing of Chris at Lister General Hospital, Hertfordshire on 15-11-20. We remember your kind and gentle nature RIP Chris Funeral Service will take place at Oakfield Wood Wrabness on Thursday 31st December at 11am. Donations in memory of Christopher may be made to MIND.

DIANE WAKEFIELD: Wakefield Diane Passed away on 4th December 2020 aged 71 years. A much loved Mother and Grandmother who will be greatly missed. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 30th December at 12.30pm at Colchester Crematorium. Family flowers only, but donations for St Helena Hospice and Bluebird Care, can be sent care of East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester CO1 2DB.