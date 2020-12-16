Please wear a mask when in public
Over the last week on my visits to Colchester’s town centre, I have been shocked at how few shoppers were wearing a mask, especially as it was not possible to self distance due to the large crowds.
We are fortunate to remain in Tier 2, but that will only continue if all of us act responsibly to minimise the spread of the Covid virus.
We have seen most of Essex moved into Tier 3 due to the rapid increase of cases. Our struggling businesses need our trade and for us to continue being vigilant by wearing masks at all times in public.
I wish you all a safe, enjoyable Christmas and let’s all look forward to a better year ahead once the vaccines are protecting our most vulnerable residents.
Thank you.
Councillor Robert Davidson
Mayor of Colchester
