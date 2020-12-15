Headteacher Alan Garnett reflects on another eventful week at North Primary School.

Monday, December 7

OVER the weekend, preparation work finally started to get the kitchen running properly again. Scaffolding is in place to enable access to the roof and loft spaces.

Meanwhile, underneath the school, the cellar water pump has given up for good. It has sounded poorly for some time and the site manager had contacted a company a couple of weeks ago to fix it but they are still waiting on a part. We have a very high water table and before the pump was fitted, earlier this century, if the River Colne burst its banks, water could flood the cellar, sometimes coming halfway up the stairs. The pump kicks in to prevent that. Just as well now as we have a very high-tech, brand new boiler system in place. Without the pump working over the weekend water is just covering the floor and is close to seeping over the step into the boiler room. The engineers need to come today otherwise we will be down there with buckets manually emptying the water into nearby drains.

Tuesday, December 8

TODAY will be known as V Day. People across the country, including Colchester, received the Covid-19 vaccine. One of the first was an elderly resident of Stratford-upon-Avon going by the name of William Shakespeare. Nice to start the day with a good news story.

The manager of the local OneStop presented me with a hamper for the school. She wanted to give it to the staff which was a lovely thought, but we will add it to the prize for the Christmas raffle.

Finally, the Government announce their recommendations for the end of term, with just ten days to go. Schools can turn the final day of term into a non-pupil day if they want, as long as they make up the day later in the year. Not having the children in school on the Friday would mean some school staff would not be on call for the test and trace system on Christmas Eve. Just until December 23.

This is a worst-of-all-worlds decision. Too short notice for working parents. Too short notice to organise a proper staff training day. Of course it is not only the DfE that have messed up. DoH, too. We only have this problem because the track and trace system is still so inefficient. If it was “world beating” we would not be waiting until Christmas Eve to get results from staff or children who were symptomatic at the end of term. Department for Education, Department of Health: a plague o’ both your houses.

Wednesday, December 9

THE day is spent organising the end of term and the start of next term. My decision is consistent with the Local Authority’s guidance, published in the afternoon, and I get the approval of the Chair of Governors. Brief the teachers after school and send an email to parents in the evening.

Dear Parents and Carers,

You may have read reports about possible changes at the end of term. There will be no change to the end of term at North. We will finish on Friday, 18th December 18.

The DfE finally made an announcement yesterday - far too short notice – they have been pressed to make a decision since October! The problem is the Track and Trace system. Firstly, it can’t operate without schools’ support. And, the system still takes too long.

This is what must happen during the holiday.

Parents and staff must please email the school if a child or school employee is taking a test.

They must then email the school with evidence of the test result.

If the member of staff or pupil was symptomatic on December 17 or 18th of December and tests positive then I will have to inform parents and staff of the need to isolate for 14 days.

If symptoms develop during the holiday, then the procedure is the same because that will impact on the start of term.

The R rate is rising and that is before we enter the five-day Christmas period when the rules are relaxed and we know that there will be a subsequent spike in Covid cases. This is likely to mean that staff, children and their parents may be waiting for test results, had positive results themselves or be in isolation because of a household member testing positive. This could lead to significant disruption at the start of term. Therefore to remove all uncertainty, Monday January 4th will be a remote learning day. Teachers will set work for the children via Tapestry or SeeSaw. By making this decision now, it is hoped that working parents will have time to adjust.

Children will return to school on Tuesday 5th January 2021.

For those of you travelling abroad during the holiday period, the Government has said it will announce updated quarantine regulations on December 15th.

It is so important that we all follow all the rules. We do not want Essex to move into Tier 3 in January or worse.

Thursday, December 10

TOMORROW in schools across the county, children and staff will be taking part in the Santa Dash. Our two oldest year groups do theirs today. They arrive in their PE kits and Santa hats.

At the usual meeting with the LA at 11am, it is clear that things are not going well in Basildon – the borough now has the sixth highest infection rate in the country. Schools and the LA are faced with some very tough decisions. Mobile testing units have been set up and lateral flow tests have finally arrived in Essex. On the 16th the Government will announce any changes to the tier system. There is a real concern that if Essex is seen as one area then we could all move into Tier 3.

Our PE teacher has calculated that collectively our Years’ 5 and 6 ran 248 miles, which would get you all the way to Paris. How far will the rest of the school get us tomorrow?

Friday, December 11

THE children have been made origami hearts for a special display. They could add messages if they wished. These four messages capture the mood: “I want to see Father Christmas”; “We want to help the foodbank”; I hope that the vaccine for Covid-19 will be ready for everyone to use”, “I hope that next year is great”.

With all the rain this morning Santa’s Dash turned into Santa’s Splash. The younger children were not deterred and ran over 400 miles. Over the two days the children and staff ran 683 miles in total. As the sleigh flies that would get Santa to Lillestrom in Norway – not quite all the way home.

At the end of the day the children filed out with their end-of-term reports, as face to face consultations have not been possible. We normally say that there should be no surprises in the reports – simply confirmation of what has been said to parents already. Obviously that will not be the case this time. Let’s hope there are not too many shocks!