ALDI stores across Essex are extending their festive food donations programme to help those in need.

The supermarket has donated unsold food to charitable causes after stores close on Christmas Eve for the past few years.

For the first time, stores in Essex will also be inviting charity partners to collect unsold food on New Year’s Eve.

With the help of Neighbourly, a community giving platform that links businesses to charitable organisations, Aldi is also launching a Community Cupboard initiative, where it will prioritise donations to community groups focused on feeding children over the forthcoming Christmas school holiday.

Aldi expects its extended programme will lead to a record number of meals being donated over the festive season.

Luke Peech, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “Access to fresh, affordable food should be a right, not a privilege, which is why our stores in Essex are doing what they can to help those in need.

“Tackling food poverty is an issue that the country and our store colleagues are really behind, so it’s great to be extending our programme – particularly over the festive period and upcoming school holidays.”

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “Aldi already donates more than 650,000 meals a month across the UK but is stepping this up over Christmas and New Year.

“The festive season is usually busy for the region’s charities and food banks, but this year even more so, so the donations will definitely be welcomed.”

To further help out this festive period, Aldi is also pledging £1 to the Neighbourly Foundation for every one of its fresh whole turkeys and fresh turkey crowns purchased in the run-up to the big day.

It expects to raise more than £400,000 in total to help those in need.