As you sit around your table during this festive time you'll no doubt have some form of Christmas cracker.

But do you know why?

Here we have had a look at how the tradition began.

Crackers have been a part of Christmas for people in the UK since Victorian times.

It is thought the use of cracker bonbons and the pulling of crackers began around 1847.

Tom Smith, a confectioner, is thought to have created the crackers as a development of his bon-bon sweets, which he sold in a twist of paper.

He was inspired by a trip to Paris where he discovered the ‘bonbon’ sugared almond wrapped in a twist of tissue paper.

Mr Smith would place love messages in the wrappers.

A few years later he would drop the sweet and see it replaced by a trinket.

The crackle of a burning log on a fire would inspire him to create what is now better known as the cracker.

Following the death of Mr Smith the business was taken over by his sons Tom, Walter and Henry.

It was Henry who later introduced the paper hats and toured the world looking for unusual ideas for the gift, whilst colour co-ordination crackers and boxes are introduced.

And the crackers by Tom Smith have the royal seal of approval.

Tom Smith Crackers were granted their first Royal Warrant in 1906, and today the Tom Smith brand owned by IG Design Group UK Ltd is still the official supplier of Christmas crackers to the Royal Household.

They design handmade bespoke crackers which are selected by the Royal Household.