Christmas is just two weeks away and the countdown for the big day is well underway.

While this year might not be Christmas as we know it due to the pandemic, there are still plenty of ways to get into the festive spirit.

One of those ways includes meeting Santa's reindeer.

Across Essex there are a number of place you can meet real life reindeer this Christmas.

Here's a list:

Colchester Zoo

Reindeer have returned to the zoo this Christmas between December 14 and 18.

Visitors will be able to see the reindeer at their stables and even take part in a VIP experience.

For £85 you will get a half an hour experience with the reindeer and a member of the animal care team.

You also get a full days entrance to the zoo as well as a souvenir gift and a refreshment voucher.

Maldon Promenade Park

Maldon's petting zoo has also welcomed reindeer for the festive season.

You can meet the reindeer in the Christmas gardens and take part in a range of activities.

You can even book a reindeer visit to your house with the company offering doorstep visits.

Old Mcdonalds Farm

The popular Brentwood farm is hosting 'A Christmas Journey' until January 3.

Included in the fun are real life reindeer.

It also includes a circus, an interactive gingerbread trail, elf's workshop and all the rides.

For tickets and more information click here.