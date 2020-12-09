The first coronavirus vaccines will be distributed at Colchester Hospital from today.

The hospital is one of 50 to be chosen to take part in the first round of distribution of the Pfizer vaccine.

It will first be given to patients over 80 who had been receiving treatment at the hospital.

The hospital will also be contacting elderly residents and care staff to book vaccinations in the coming weeks.

Hospital staff ready to administer the vaccine

The East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital, said it was "delighed and honoured" to be involved.

The trust said: "Today we make history.

"We’re delighted and honoured #ColchesterHospital is one of the first 50 hubs in the country giving the #COVID19Vaccine to people who need it most.

"Thanks to all our teams who’ve worked incredibly hard and around the clock to get to this point. We’re ready!"

Vaccination booths at Colchester Hospital