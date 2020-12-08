The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex increased by 585 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

Public Health England figures show that 24,173 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Tuesday in the Essex County Council area, up from 23,708 the same time on Monday.

This was a rise of 465 cases.

In Thurrock cases increased by 63 in the last 24 hours and in Southend 57 new cases have been confirmed.

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 1,623 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 2,667.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 12,281 over the period, to 1,750,241.

Essex's cases were among the 96,369 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 1,341 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.