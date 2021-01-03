For many of us 2020 was a year to forget, and no doubt you'll be looking forward to 2021.

And it is more important than ever to get our work-life balance in order this year.

Many of us had to cancel our holiday plans in the last 12 months.

But with a vaccine and better understanding of the virus we may be able to pack our suitcases and travel again this year.

Now may be the time to start planning how to maximise your annual leave.

Here are some ways to potentially double your holiday allowance for next year.

2021 Bank Holiday dates:

Friday, April 2 - Good Friday

Monday, April 5 - Easter Monday

Monday, May 3 - May Bank Holiday

Monday, May 31 - Spring Bank Holiday

Monday, August 20 - Summer Bank Holiday

Monday, December 27 - Christmas Day

Tuesday, December 28 - Boxing Day

How to maximise your time off:

You could manage a ten-day break in April by booking four days off between April 2 and April 11.

In May you can enjoy a nine-day trip by taking four days off alongside the three-day bank holiday weekend if you book May 4 to 7 off.

Likewise you could enjoy the same at the end of May and beginning of June by booking off June 1 to 4.

Another nine-day break could be on the cards if you book four days off between August 28 and September 6.

During the festive period you can treat yourself to a ten-day holiday by booking just three days off between December 23 to January 3.

Just make sure you book it off before your colleagues.