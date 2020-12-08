THE Met Office has issued a weather warning for fog tonight and tomorrow.
The warning runs from this evening until 2am tomorrow morning.
The areas affected include all of Essex, the south east and East Anglia.
The Met Office said: "Another cold night, with some dense freezing fog patches in the east at first, but these clearing overnight as more general cloud and rain spreads southeast.
"Rain then becoming lighter and more patchy by Wednesday morning. Minimum temperature -2 °C."
The Met Office has said to expect slower journey times for buses and train services, with a chance of delays and cancellations to flights.
Commuters are advised to allow extra time when travelling this evening.
It said slippery surfaces may lead to an increased likelihood of accidents or injuries.
