FAMILIES of patients failed by mental health services are writing to the Government to express their disappointment after a “toothless” indepedent inquiry was launched into events at the Linden Centre over a 20 year period.

The inquiry was announced by Health Minister Nadine Dorries at the end of a Westminster Hall debate in Parliament. However, campaigners say it will not go far enough.

Ms Dorries said a “robust inquiry” would take place which wasn’t afraid to “turn over stones” but campaigners say the Government has stopped short of their calls for a full statutory public inquiry into the failings of mental health care in Essex.

The debate was sparked in response to a successful petition organised by Melanie Leahy, who lives in the north Essex area, which attracted more than 105,000 signatures.

Melanie’s son Matthew, 20, was found hanging in his room at Chelmsford’s Linden Centre in 2012.

Melanie said: “The proposed inquiry is toothless.

“All along, the other families and I have stated that a full statutory public inquiry is the only way to get answers.

“We demand answers that will not just provide justice for our loved ones, but also provide vital learning to make sure no other families go through our pain.”

Campaigners have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Home Secretary and Witham MP Priti Patel and Ms Dorries to express their disappointment at the format of the planned inquiry.

Ms Leahy said: “We will not be ignored. In writing to Boris Johnson, I hope he will hear our calls, understand the importance and critical need for a statutory public inquiry.

“The Government have a real chance to change their course and commit to improving mental health services, not just within the Linden Centre but across the county of Essex.”

She added: “We question again as to why they can’t see that?

The Essex Partnership University Trust (EPUT), which now runs mental health services in Essex, has already admitted to failures of care relating to the deaths of 11 patients between 2004 and 2015.

The trust is set to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court tomorrow.

Ms Leahy said she had been supported in her campaign by her legal team as well as charity INQUEST.