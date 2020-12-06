MORE schools and colleges across Essex have reported cases of Covid-19 this week.

A number of schools and colleges have sent classes home to self-isolate after confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 this week.

In some cases the teachers and other members of staff have also been told to stay home.

Here is a look at the schools which reported cases this week:

Shoebury High School, Shoebury

A pupil at the high school has tested positive for coronavirus, the school confirmed on Friday.

A small amount of year eight pupils are self-isolating as a result.

Ruth Brock, chief executive officer of the Southend East Community Academy Trust, said: "We have planned for this contingency watching all the changing regulations. It is a situation that has been foreseen and very well planned for.

"As soon as we had notification, the headteacher was in communication with the Department for Education (DfE) who discussed the plans we had intended to put in place.

"The small year eight group of 12 students, have been asked to self-isolate as a precaution in line with guidance given by the Department for Education helpline."

The school remains open.

Spring Meadow Primary School, Dovercourt

Nicky Patrick, who is the headteacher of Spring Meadow Primary School, in Dovercourt, issued a letter to parents on Monday confirming a positive case at the school.

The small number of children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the individual who tested positive for the illness have been contacted and will be staying at home for 14 days.

The school also had a positive case in October and September, which parents were informed about at the time.

In October, a Year 3 pupil contracted the coronavirus.

Beauchamps High School, Wickford

Beauchamps High School in Wickford says all canteen staff are self-isolating and it will be unable to serve food to pupils until December 14.

Bosses say the confirmed case in the canteen area will not affect any students.

A letter sent out to parents on Thursday stated: "We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school canteen.

"Outside of the canteen there have been no school contacts identified and there no risk to any students that have used the canteen this week.

"Unfortunately, this means that all of our canteen staff will now need to isolate."

The school has since tweeted to confirm the Co op came to its rescue and provided free sandwiches to pupils

FitzWimarc School, Rayleigh

FitzWimarc School in Rayleigh is the latest of more than 30 different schools in Essex to record positive coronavirus cases since the autumn term began in September.

Headteacher Mr Harris sent an urgent message to parents and students last night on social media.

He confirmed the school had been notified of another positive coronvirus case within the Year 10 bubble.

Basildon requests to close schools

This week, Basildon Council leader Gavin Callaghan officially lodged a request for schools across the borough to close next week.

The area's infection rate amongst the top 25 highest in England, with council bosses saying schools are one of the biggest causes of the spread of the virus.

In a letter to Essex County Council’s public health director, Dr Mike Gogarty, the Labour council boss said: “I believe we should be encouraging schools to do the same as universities and end their winter term early.

“They would be able to continue to teach remotely and key workers’ children would be able to attend school.

“By taking this action now and encouraging schools to close on December 11 we would give the borough two weeks whereby the most infected age group could self isolate in a controlled environment.”

In the letter, Mr Callaghan also outlines a plan for Basildon’s manufacturing workers to be tested for coronavirus twice a week in a bid to keep factories working.

Families from two schools in Basildon are set to get rapid Covid tests as the borough battles a worrying sustained rise in positive cases.

Essex County Council bosses have written to parents of youngsters at the Bromfords School and Basildon Lower Academy offering tests.