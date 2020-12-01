A RAPIST has admitted to a series of sexual offences against children.

Scott Wigg, 32, appeared before a judge at Chelmsford Crown Court via videolink from prison on Monday.

He was asked to enter pleas to 11 counts relating to alleged sexual offences carried out over a four-year period.

Wigg, of Coppins Road, Clacton, who spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas, admitted three counts of raping a child under the age of 13.

He admitted one count of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 and causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He also admitted a count of sexual assault, two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and a single count of assault by penetration.

The charges related to multiple victims.

Wigg denied one further charge of raping a child under the age of 13, which prosecutors agreed to drop.

Emma Nash, prosecuting, said pursuing the charge would be unnecessary.

This was because a conviction would unlikely make a “material” difference to his final sentence and would not justify calling the victim to give evidence.

Wigg was remanded in custody until a sentencing hearing to be held on January 19, 2021.

Judge Jonathan Seely called for a pre-sentence report assessing the risk Wigg poses to the public.

“The court would certainly want a lot more information about this defendant,” he said.

“He is 32 years old, and it is of concern that, although it is some time ago, he has a previous conviction for a sexual offence against a young child.

“I think we’re going to have to have a pre-sentence report addressing dangerousness.”

A psychiatric report on Wigg will also be carried out ahead of sentencing.

Addressing Wigg, Judge Seely said: “We’re going to be dealing with you in the new year on Tuesday, January 19.

“I am ordering a pre-sentence report for dangerousness to be assessed and those representing you are going to finish a psychiatric report on you.

“It won’t be me sentencing you, it will be another judge.

“He or she will look carefully at all the material put in front of the court and we will see you in the new year.”