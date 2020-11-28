THE number of coronavirus cases in Essex has risen by 340 over the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

Public Health England figures show that 20,313 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 4pm on Saturday (November 28) in Essex, up from 19,973 the same time on Friday.

In Colchester, the figures show that 2,193 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 4pm on Saturday.

The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 1,364 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 2,430.

The rate of infection in Colchester is stands at 1,126 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 2,453.

In Tendring, the case total stands at 1,605, with a rate of infection of 1,095 per 100,000 people.

A total of 1,514 cases have now been recorded in Braintree, while the infection rate stands at 992.

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 15,871 over the period to 1,605,172.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.