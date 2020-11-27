ARE you feeling Christmassy yet?

With December just around the corner, excitement is building fast and many of you - as these pictures clearly show - have already got your tree and decorations up.

Many more, we suspect, will have gone up over the weekend.

Some may say it’s too early but at the end of a year like no other, heading towards the conclusion of our second national lockdown, it’s been comforting and uplifting to light up for Christmas.

Besides, it’s not just us humans looking forward to the big day.

As the pictures below shows, Christmas is also a big day for dogs... and ducks.

Gazette reader Joe Nutkins dropped us a line to say Norwich Terriers Merlin and Ripley are wearing their Christmas scarves.

Duckling Echo, meanwhile, is similarly excited.

Yappy Christmas - Joe Nutkins’ picture of Norwich Terriers Merlin and Ripley and duckling Echo (below)

Present and correct - Emma Blackmore sent us this picture of her Christmas tree

Barking up the wrong Christmas tree - Shannon Dance sent us this picture of her beloved dog

A star is born - Sophia Lee’s super tree

Complemen-tree - Hayley Anderson’s tree is bursting with colour

One pine day - Sarah Hill is feeling festive

Left, right and Santa - thanks for sharing your Christmas picture, Carli Fuller

A sight to beho-ho-hold - Catherine Martin’s tree

Eyes white open - Nicola Cole’s tree is looking great

Star quali-tree - thanks for the picture Chloe Cross

No pine, no gain - Kirsty Davis shared this picture