ARE you feeling Christmassy yet?

With December just around the corner, excitement is building fast and many of you - as these pictures clearly show - have already got your tree and decorations up.

Many more, we suspect, will have gone up over the weekend.

Some may say it’s too early but at the end of a year like no other, heading towards the conclusion of our second national lockdown, it’s been comforting and uplifting to light up for Christmas.

Besides, it’s not just us humans looking forward to the big day.

As the pictures below shows, Christmas is also a big day for dogs... and ducks.

Gazette reader Joe Nutkins dropped us a line to say Norwich Terriers Merlin and Ripley are wearing their Christmas scarves.

Duckling Echo, meanwhile, is similarly excited.

Chelmsford Weekly News:

Yappy Christmas - Joe Nutkins’ picture of Norwich Terriers Merlin and Ripley and duckling Echo (below)

Chelmsford Weekly News: Chelmsford Weekly News:

Present and correct - Emma Blackmore sent us this picture of her Christmas tree

Chelmsford Weekly News:

Barking up the wrong Christmas tree - Shannon Dance sent us this picture of her beloved dog

Chelmsford Weekly News:

A star is born - Sophia Lee’s super tree

Chelmsford Weekly News:

Complemen-tree - Hayley Anderson’s tree is bursting with colour

Chelmsford Weekly News:

One pine day - Sarah Hill is feeling festive

Chelmsford Weekly News:

Left, right and Santa - thanks for sharing your Christmas picture, Carli Fuller

Chelmsford Weekly News:

A sight to beho-ho-hold - Catherine Martin’s tree

Chelmsford Weekly News:

Eyes white open - Nicola Cole’s tree is looking great

Chelmsford Weekly News:

Star quali-tree - thanks for the picture Chloe Cross

Chelmsford Weekly News:

No pine, no gain - Kirsty Davis shared this picture