A YELLOW weather warning for fog will be in place across Essex tonight and into tomorrow morning.

The Met Office is warning of travel disruption, including potential delays or cancellations to flights.

The warning is in place from 8pm tonight until noon tomorrow, and covers much of the East of England, including Essex.

The Met Office said: "Fog and freezing fog patches are expected to develop quite widely on Thursday night, with some of these becoming dense in places with very poor visibility.

"This is most likely to affect parts of central England and east Wales, but other areas are also at risk.

"Fog is likely to be slow to clear during Friday and may last through the day in some places which may lead to some travel disruption."

Warning - areas are at risk of heavy fog across the East of England

The Met Office has also issued advice to drivers travelling in the fog: