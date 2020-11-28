More schools and colleges across Essex have reported cases of Covid-19 this week.

A number of schools and colleges have sent classes home to self-isolate after confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 this week.

In some cases the teachers and other members of staff have also been told to stay home.

Here is a look at the schools which reported cases this week:

Hamilton Primary School

A number of staff members and a number of students at the school had to self isolate after pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

Leaders at Hamilton Primary School, in Constantine Road, have instructed a total of ten employees and a bubble of students to quarantine for two weeks.

The move comes after the school recorded a number of new coronavirus cases and follows a consultation with bodies including Essex County Council and Public Health England.

Basildon Lower Academy

School students are isolated after a number of Covid positive cases were confirmed.

The youngsters at Basildon Lower Academy have tested positive for the virus.

School leaders said arrangements were made for home schooling and there are no cases at Basildon Upper Academy.

The Sweyne Park School

A year ten pupil at the Rayleigh school has been tested for Covid-19.

After being made aware of the positive result, bosses at The Sweyne Park School have now identified those who have been in close contact with the student.

Taking advice from Public Health England, the school - which is based on Sir Walter Raleigh Drive - say these close contacts have now also been sent home to self-isolate, ready for a return to school on December 10.

And the families of those who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case have too received an email, confirming the date of their child's return.

The school however remains open and pupils should continue to attend if they remain well.

Mayflower School

The Mayflower High School, in Billericay, closed its doors today after being hit by an "exponential" rise in staff absences due to the need to self-isolate.

School leaders say the site will be undergoing a "thorough cleaning" before it reopens again on December 10.

In a letter written to parents and guardians, headteacher Lee Brumby explained how there just aren't enough staff available to "provide a safe environment" for students because of track and trace obligations.

The Gilberd

Dozens of staff and students have been sent into quarantine after three people tested positive at a secondary school.

Three members of the school community at The Gilberd, in Brinkley Lane, Colchester, have tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 26 staff and students have been sent home to self-isolate for 14 days following the cases.

Headteacher Linda Exley said: “Three individuals at the Gilberd School have tested positive for Covid-19.

"From the moment we were informed of the positive tests, all processes and procedures advised by the Local Authority, Public Health England and the Department for Education were enacted.

“These were separate incidents which have resulted in 26 students and staff being sent home to self-isolate. We are closely monitoring the situation."

St Helena School

Youngsters the school will quarantine for 14 days, after confirming the positive cases.

Fiona Pierson, headteacher of St Helena School, said: “A member of our St Helena community, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Following advice from the Essex Test and Trace team we have followed their advice and established a list of close contacts. These close contacts have all been notified.

“Students who are isolating at home will now receive a distance learning package and the school will be providing IT equipment for families who require it."

Colchester Academy

Colchester Academy announced someone in the school community had tested positive for the virus in an email sent to parents on Tuesday.

It said only a “small number” of children had been sent home following the positive case.

Principal Jenny Betts said: “We are aware that these are worrying and frustrating times, and would like to thank all of our school community for their continued support.

“Students who are isolating are now learning at home."