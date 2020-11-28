COLCHESTER’S big festive lights switch-on is not going ahead as usual this Christmas.

Thousands of revellers normally flock to the town centre and get in the holiday spirit by seeing our High Street illuminated.

It is one of the town’s biggest events of the year.

Sadly, coronavirus restrictions mean it is not possible to stage the event this year because of concerns over social distancing.

However, the town centre will still be decked out in sparkly lights and a virtual switch-on video will be held instead.

And to continue the festive feel, we’re looking back at switch-on events from yesteryear in today’s Memories spread.

Here are some of our favourite pictures from the last decade - long before we even knew the meaning of the expression social distancing.

The magic of Christmas - Kitty and Megan Chandler, nine and 12, admire the Williams and Griffin Christmas display in 2014

Jingle all the way - looking down on the festive revelry from the balcony of Colchester Town Hall, in 2014

Smiles all round - mayor John Elliott is joined a pantomime princess from the Mercury and seven-year-old competition winner Emma Elsey, in 2014

A flare for the dramatic - fireworks illuminate the Colchester skyline in 2014

Feeling festive - a huge crowd gathered for the switch-on in 2015

Get set - mayor Theresa Higgins and Coronation Street star Hayley Tamaddon had the honour of switching the lights on in 2015

Dreaming of a white Christmas - a huge crowd gathered in the town centre for the big switch-on in 2015

Clausing a stir - Santa has two helpers at the 2012 switch-in in Lion Yard and High Street

Guided by the light - spectators watch on in Lion Yard in 2012

Push the button - Colchester mayor Christopher Arnold has a young helper for the big job in 2012