If you are after a real Christmas tree to mark the festive season this year look no further.

Some of us may have already put up our Christmas tree this year but for those who haven't here is our guide to where to go.

Whether you're after a 6ft tree or something a bit smaller to fit into a cosy space, there is a Christmas tree for everyone.

So if you are planning to get decorating this weekend, here are five places to pick up a spruce.

How long do they last?

With proper care, most real Christmas trees should last at least five weeks or more. That means, if you decorate for Christmas in late November, your tree should survive beyond the holiday festivities.

Fred Smith Christmas trees

Trees are available in all sizes between about 3ft to 33ft.

The farm in Boxted offers Norway Spruce, Nordmann Fir and Blue Spruce.

Fred Smith and two generations of his family have been growing and selling Christmas Trees for more than 50 years.

Christmas Tree Farm

The farm in Battlesbridge is open daily from 9am to 5pm.

Five different types of trees range from 3ft to 12ft in height and are on sale at a range of prices.

The farm also sells tree stands and wreaths.

People are asked to book a car park ticket if they wish to pick up a tree at the weekend.

Foxes Farm Produce

The farm is selling Christmas trees from its base in Upminster.

This year people can order a tree directly to their door if they live within two miles.

For anyone else it will mean to trip to the site in Hall Lane.

The farm is open 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sundays and 10.30am to 5pm on Tuesday to Friday. It is closed on Mondays.

Prices are generally between £35 and £65 depending on the size of your tree.

Fiveways Fruit Farm

Fiveways Fruit Farm have grown Christmas trees for over 25 years.

It takes around 8 years and a lot of care from the time when we plant a transplant to produce a 6ft Christmas Tree.

Three varieties of cut tree are sold at their farm shop in Stanway - they are Nordman Fir, Norway Spruce and Fraser Fir.

Olivers Plants

The nursery in Earls Colne sells trees either cut, potted or container grown from 2ft to 20ft.

Customers can visit the centre or use its online shop to view and pick a tree.

Orders can be delivered if in the local area or can be click and collected.

They also sell wreaths.