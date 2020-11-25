TODAY we're taking another look back at beer festivals from yesteryear - and hopefully our recent flashback left you thirsty for more.

A fortnight ago we reflected on festivals from the last two decades.

Now we're back with another batch and the pictures on this spread were sent in by Trevor Johnson.

They were mostly taken by former Gazette photographers Steve Brading, Steve Argent and Nigel Brown.

The festivals events were organised by CAMRA - Campaign for Real Ale - and our latest photos were taken at events in Colchester and Chappel.

Hopefully these photos raise the bar in terms of nostalgia - and bring back memories of some of the (real) characters who brought the festivals to life.

Pull the other one - Nigel Mullender at the 2001 Colchester Real Ale and Cider Festival

Roll out the barrel - Brendan Sothcott at the 2003 Chappel Beer Festival

Drink and you’ll miss it - Dave Evans is ready for a refill at the 2007 Chappel Beer Festival, held at the East Anglian Railway Museum

Buy and cellar - Jim Jeffreys at the 2011 Colchester Real Ale and Cider Festival

Credit where credit’s brew - Trevor Johnson provided all the pictures for this spread. He is pictured here about to enjoy a pint at the 2013 Colchester Castle Beer Festival

Up to the cask - Paul Duffield gets another drink at the 2013 Mersea Island Brewery Easter Beer Festival

Graped crusader - David ‘Skip’ Martin at the 2015 Colchester Winter Ale Festival

the hugely-popular Dave Nunn, who was festival organiser in 2004 and 2005 and known affectionately as Big D. Sadly, Mr Nunn died last month, age 62