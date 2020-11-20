A TEAM of tree surgeons and garden landscapers have decided to bare all for a mental health charity.

Marvan’s Tree And Landscape Services, based in Ramsey, has been getting cheeky for charity by creating a nude calendar for next year.

Working - Kieran Louis Mead

Money raised from the sales of the calendar will go to mental health charity, North and Mid Essex Mind.

Danny Marvan, 27, the managing director and owner of Marvan’s Tree And Landscape Services, who lives in Dovercourt, said running a business comes with added mental pressures.

Boss - Danny Marvan

He said he is passionate about ensuring his workforce of 20 staff are safe - as their jobs can be dangerous, with many risks involved - and their mental wellbeing comes into that package too.

Mr Marvan, who has helped maintain the gardens of family and friends in the area from a young age, said: “Mental health and Mind is a charity and a cause close to our hearts and we are focussed on ensuring our team’s mental health is as well cared for as the grounds and gardens we maintain.

“We hope that the 2021 calendar, along with messages from each of the team offer inspiration to anyone who finds themselves struggling.

“You are never alone.”

Pose - Joe Tallis-Dent and Jarvis Moors

Mr Marvan said everyone was on board with the calendar, although not everyone felt comfortable with having individual pictures taken of them with their kit off.

“We wanted to make the calendar to show that everyone is the same without their clothes on,” he said.

“A lot of us who got involved are millennials, but some of the older generation of workers took part too as they also understand the impact mental health issues can have on people.”

Mr Marvan said there is clearly a national problem with mental health issues which needs to be addressed.

Action - James Banks

He added: “One of our staff members said in the past he would be told to ‘man up’ if he had a concern but he said we listen to him at our company.”

A total of 1,000 calendars are printed and ready to be sold and if they sell out more will be produced up until the second week of January.

“I want to try and sell as many as possible with all proceeds going to charity,” Mr Marvan added.

He said the idea for the project was conjured up by himself and Lisa Youngman, the finance officer.

Relaxed - Brian Hopgood

He said: “I had an incident with my own mental health and we started to talk about it, then talk to staff and listen to them to try to understand how they were feeling.

“Mental health is a massive issue for many people and it is why we wanted to raise money and awareness for Mind.”

Trim - Martin Woodman

A spokesman from Mind said: “We are really grateful to Marvan’s for choosing to support our charity this year with their staff calendar – what a great way to broach the subject of mental health whilst supporting our service in the area.

Sparks - Jaden Patrick

“Sadly in the UK, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in men under the age of 45, so it’s great to see a company like Marvan’s breaking the stigma and openly talking about mental health.”

The company’s 2021 calendars are now available to pre-order from the Marvan’s company website via marvans.co.uk and were created in association with raluchase.co.uk photography.

They cost £10 each with the proceeds going to Mind.