FLOOD warnings have been issued for parts of the Essex coast this afternoon due to 'a huger tide than usual'.

The warning says there is a possibility of homes and businesses flooding between 12.30pm and 4.30pm today in Mistley, Maldon and Mersea.

The areas most at risk in Mistley are The Walls, Mistley Place Park, and waterside properties at Mistley Quay.

Flooding - the Mistley area is at risk of flooding

Over in Maldon, Chandlers Quay, Chelmer Terrace, the Hythe and promenade park could be at risk of flooding this afternoon.

The Government's website said the tides are expected to be higher than usual, due to forecast weather conditions and surge coinciding with the high tide.

The warning has also been issued around Mersea, with the areas under threat being the marshland around Mersea Island, The Strood, Waterside properties in West Mersea, including those on Shears Crescent, Coast Road, Seaview holiday park and Waldegraves holiday park.

Alert - the Mersea area may flood in places

A flood warning means you need to act as flooding is expected.

Residents in areas of risk are advised to move vehicles to higher ground if possible, and move important items upstairs or to a safe place.

A flood alert, rather than a warning, has been enforced for Harwich.