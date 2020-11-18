A YOUNG moped pillion passenger has been left with a broken leg after a nasty crash with a car which police officers have said "could have been a lot worse".

At about 6.20pm, on November 12, a small bike and a currently unidentified vehicle smashed into each other, in Alton Park Road, Clacton, near the junction with Ford Road.

Both the moped rider and the car are said to have immediately left the scene, but the passenger on moped was left with a broken leg.

PC James Harvey said the force is now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“This was a nasty collision that could have been a lot worse," he said.

“We have been making enquiries to identify both the moped rider and the car driver, and we’re keen to hear from anyone who has doorbell or CCTV footage, or was in the area at the time and saw what happened.”

To submit any information or evidence, or to contact the Stanwar Roads Policing Unit, call 101 and quote incident number 1028 of 12 November.

You can also submit a report online at essex.police.uk or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.