PARTS of north Essex are starting to see an encouraging decline in coronavirus cases, while the rest of England continues to battle rising figures.

The latest statistics, gathered from tests carried out in laboratories and the community, show 179 Covid-19 cases were recorded in Colchester and 81 in Tendring in the seven days to November 13.

Compared to the number of positive results returned in the week prior, of which there were 193 and 92 cases respectively, the new figures mark a welcome decrease.

The rate of infection, which is measured per 100,000 people, has also dropped from 99.1 to 91.9 in Colchester, and 62.8 to 55.3 in Tendring.

The most recent data has been excluded from publication due to currently being incomplete, but it is hoped the downward trend will continue.

The promising figures come at a time when the majority of England has yet again seen an increase in case rates.

Hull’s 1,976 new cases in the seven days leading to November 13, for example, makes for an infection rate of 760.6 cases.

Neil Stock, leader of Tendring Council, has now praised the area’s residents for their diligent approach.

“My thanks go out to everyone who has played their part and helped to drive down cases in our area, along with the work of our public and environmental health teams who have acted swiftly to contain localised outbreaks,” he said.

“We cannot and will not be complacent and it is important this good work continues, that we have the very best chance of being in the lowest tier of restrictions when the national measures end.”

Colchester councillor Mike Lilley, portfolio holder for communities, wellbeing and public safety, said there was still a long way to go.

He said: “While it is encouraging to see some signs of a slight decrease in the local infection rate, we would urge residents to continue to guard against complacency at this time and follow the advice to help flatten the curve of infection still further.

“While we will continue to coordinate and support efforts across our communities to assist those older and vulnerable residents who will need to isolate, we are a long way from ending this terrible pandemic.

"So, we must all remain vigilant and continue to play our part in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

"Do it for your family, do it for your friends, do it for yourself and do it for your community.”