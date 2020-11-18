AN electronics and household appliances shop was broken into overnight, but cagey bosses have refused to say if anything was stolen.

Currys PC World, located at the Brook Retail Park, in Clacton, was targeted yesterday morning, at what is believed to have been about 4am.

Within a few hours crime scene officers, who appeared specifically interested in the back of the building, were spotted investigating the incident.

Despite the break-in, the store was still able to open at its usual time for its ‘click and collect’ customers and deliveries.

An unmarked crime scene police van was seen positioned at the back of the store

A spokesman for Dixons Carphone, which owns the company, said: "The safety of our colleagues and customers is of paramount importance.

“We have robust preventative measures in place to make our stores safe places to work and shop.

“Unfortunately, we experienced a break-in overnight at our Clacton Currys PC World with Carphone Warehouse store in Brook Retail Park.

“We are working to support authorities with their investigations and our store is open to customers as normal.”

Scott Pepper, director of the Counter Crime Partnership, believes the attack could have come from a group of criminals who might also be hitting other shops.

"Having walked the perimeter of the scene, I suspect the break in was behind the shipping container at the back," he said.

"Apparently they got in by cutting through a wall, so this could be an organised gang."

Essex Police has been contacted for more information.