WE’RE putting some of the country’s biggest snooker stars in the frame for today’s Nostalgia spread.

These pictures from yesteryear were all unearthed from the Gazette’s former office in Jackson Road, Clacton.

Although details, including the years they were taken, are thin on the ground, they all show sporting stars causing a stir during trips to the coast.

Snooker legends appeared particularly keen to make guest appearances and there would presumably have been big ‘cues’ to see them, given the sport’s huge popularity in the 80s.

Also featured on this spread are tennis icon and current BBC presenter Sue Barker, who graced the plush courts of Frinton, “Crafty Cockney” darts favourite Eric Bristow and football heroes Sir Bobby Robson and Kevin Beattie.

Whirlwind - people’s champion Jimmy White proved a big attraction when he visited Clacton

Snooker loopy - Steve Davis had some trick shots up his sleeve when he paid a visit to Clacton

Ipswich Town icon - Kevin Beattie (centre) gets a lift on a visit to Clacton Town’s ground in Rush Green Road. Is that a young Sid Owen - the EastEnders actor - on the left? We’re guessing this picture was taken at a charity match

World champion - Ray Reardon was one of the many snooker stars to visit Tendring in the 80s

Game, set and match - Sue Barker visited Frinton

Big break - John Virgo (second from the left) and Tony Knowles (below) both came to Clacton

Hitting the bullseye - darts champion Eric Bristow proved a hit in Clacton

Laying the foundations - former England manager Sir Bobby Robson made a special appearance in Great Bromley