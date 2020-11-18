BROTHERLY love is in the air following the safe arrival of Bobby Roy Rayner.

The little one was born at Colchester General Hospital on October 6, weighing 7lb 5oz - much to the delight of proud parents Lauren and Liam Rayner.

However, they aren’t the only ones with hearts in their eyes.

Bobby is also proving a hit with big brother Reggie.

The two-year-old has fallen in love with the new arrival and welcomed him with open arms into the family home in Chappel.

And according to Lauren, he is proving a great helping hand as they adapt to having a newborn in their house.

“After a short stay in hospital, Bobby was able to come home and meet his very excited big brother,” she said.

“He’s taking his big brother duties very seriously and loving every minute of having Bobby around.”

Have you got news of a new arrival to share with our readers?

If so drop us a line here.